Quest’oggi PlayStation e Sony Pictures Corand, known as Bravia Core, they start an unprecedented collaboration on the Japanese consolesto. With Sony Pictures Core, PlayStation players will be able to purchase and rent up to 2,000 movies on the PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Users will be able to purchase a selection of Sony Pictures films through an early access window directly from their console. I membri di PlayStation Plus PremiumAs part of their membership, they will have access to a catalog of 100 films via the Sony Pictures Core app for on-demand streaming, directly from the Sony Pictures library. For all the details, here is the link to follow.

