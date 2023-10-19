One of the characteristics of the PlayStation 5 on an aesthetic level is that the covers that cover its hardware and give it shape are removable. Obviously this opened the opportunity from day one to think about a personalized console and although there are already third parties doing their thing, Sony has opted for an official line and the best thing is that each cover considers a new DualSense color to match. If you are interested in the new colors for this holiday season, you are interested in this news.

Related video: the good, the bad and the meh of the new PlayStation Plus

Convert your PS5 experience with new DualSense colors and console covers

Amazon Mexico updated the official sites of the DualSense Cobalt Blue and Volcanic Red models along with the covers in the same colors for PlayStation 5 standard edition and PlayStation 5 digital edition. To start, let’s go with the blue combination. According to what is shown in the store at this time, the DualSense Cobalt Blue has a price of $1,699 MXN, remember that it is the standard model of the controller for the current Sony console. Likewise, the cover for the PS5 with disc reader is priced at $1,399 MXN while the cover for the digital PS5 will also cost you $1,399 MXN. These 3 products will go on sale on November 3 and have a pre-sale price guarantee, meaning that if there is a sale in the next few days, the minimum cost will be applied to your order.

PS5: DualSense and Cobalt Blue covers

Now, if you don’t like blue and want your PlayStation 5 to look in another color, there is the option of converting your console into a Volcanic Red version. In this case, it is the DualSense and the covers for both PS5 models in that color.

To start, the DualSense Volcanic Red has a pre-sale price of $1,699 MXN, while the Volcanic Red standard edition PS5 covers will cost you $1,399 MXN and the PS5 digital edition will be yours in exchange for $1,399 MXN. As in the previous case, they will be available on November 3 and the pre-sale price guarantee is included.

PS5: DualSense and Volcanic Red covers

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Remember that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News