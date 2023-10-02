Although 2023 nears its inevitable end, high-profile launches continue. We’re already in October, which means Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one of the biggest PlayStation 5 exclusives of the year, is just around the corner and ready to debut. Don’t have the console to enjoy this open world proposal? In this case, you’re in luck.

Earlier this week, Sony took to social media to confirm that it will launch a new PS5 bundle focused on the new video game from Insomniac Games.

This is the new PlayStation 5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

Specifically, the company announced that the package will include a standard version of the next-generation console and a code that will allow you to download a digital copy of the new adventure starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. It will debut on October 20, the same day the game will hit stores around the world.

Of course, Sony was brief regarding the details. We say this because we do not know the price of the bundle and the date of pre-orders. Furthermore, it is a mystery if it will be available in Mexico and other regions of Latin America, although it is already It was confirmed that it will arrive in Spain.

The PlayStation 5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle already has a release date

Of course, we will stay tuned and share details about this new product as soon as Sony reveals them.

Certainly, the previous package turned out to be much more attractive (and possibly more expensive). We are talking about the special bundle that includes a themed DualSense and a cover with a special design inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as a digital copy of the video game. Pre-orders are still open and you can read more details by visiting this page.

What is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

This new video game is the sequel to the acclaimed Insomniac Games title that debuted in 2018 and the spin-off that arrived in 2020.

In addition to expanding the narrative and presenting a new story where the spider superheroes will have to join forces to stop the fearsome Venom and other classic comic book villains, this new installment will present new features in the playable section.

For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will incorporate a feature that increases realism, while its open world will be noticeably larger than previous titles.

Regarding the technical sections, the developers confirmed that the next-generation video game will run at 40 and 60 fps without sacrificing ray tracing.

Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 live up to expectations?

But tell us, does this bundle catch your attention? Do you plan to buy it? Let us read you in the comments?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5. Click on this link to read more news related to it.

