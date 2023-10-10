After several rumors, the new PlayStation 5 Slim model is finally official. Through a publication on the PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed that it will launch a new version of its next-generation console and many fans have decided to name it PlayStation 5 Slim.

As often happens with the launch of new hardware, there are many doubts surrounding the new PlayStation 5 Slim. So that you are well informed and all the features of the console are clear to you, we are preparing new special content for you with everything you need to know about the new PlayStation 5 model.

Do not lose more time! Let’s review all the news about the new PlayStation 5 Slim.

This is the new PlayStation 5 Slim

table of Contents

The new PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Slim model is a revision of the PlayStation 5 that changes its design. Although it has a very similar style to its predecessor, there are some important differences: the main ones are that it is 30% smaller and up to 24% lighter compared to previous PlayStation 5 models.

The console has other important differences. For example, instead of having 2 removable plates, it has 4 and half of them have a glossy finish. On the other hand, it does not include a base to put it upright, so it is designed to lie flat. Plus, it has more internal storage.

Thats not all! The PlayStation 5 Slim also stands out for having a detachable disc reader unit. So, you can decide if you want your console to read physical games or not in a very simple way.

According to official information from Sony, the PlayStation 5 Slim will have the following measurements:

Height: 96 mm Width: 358 mm Depth: 216 mm

It is important to specify that these averages refer to when the PlayStation 5 is in a horizontal position, that is, lying down. This means that you must interpret them in the following way:

These are the measurements of the PlayStation 5 Slim

The new PlayStation 5 Slim has an approximate weight of 3.2 kilograms. As a point of comparison, the original PlayStation 5 weighs about 4.5 kilograms. Thus, it is up to 24% lighter than the first models of Sony’s current generation console.

The PlayStation 5 Slim has practically the same hardware as a PlayStation 5. This means that it will be able to run the same games and with the same quality and performance. Therefore, you should not expect any compatibility problems, much less important improvements.

The only difference in terms of hardware is that the new PlayStation 5 Slim will have 1 TB of storage instead of the 825 GB offered by the original model. Thus, this model is expected to offer you around 842 GB of free space (including the space occupied by system elements) to install your favorite games.

Below, we present the technical specifications of the PlayStation 5 Slim

CPU

X86-84-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 8 Cores, 16 threads Variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz

GPU

AMD Radeon RDNA 2 Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable Frequency up to 2.23 GHZ (10.3 TLOPS)

System memory

16 GB GDDR6 memory 448 GB/s bandwidth

SSD

1TB capacity 5.5 GB/S read bandwidth

Video output

Support for 4K, 120 HZ, 8K, and VRR via HDMI 2.1

Ports

USB-C (Super Speed UYSB 10 Gbps)

USB-C (Hi-Speed USB)

2 puertos USB Tipo A (Super Speed USB 10 Gbps)

The PlayStation 5 Slim will go on sale sometime in November in the United States.

The PlayStation 5 Slim will be offered at the following prices:

PS5 with removable disk reader ― $499.99 USD Digital PS5 without disk reader ― $449.99 USD

Sony confirmed that the PlayStation 5 disc drive will be sold separately. So, in exchange for $79.99 USD you can purchase the Ultra HD Blu-ray reader to mount it on the digital version of the console.

The PS5’s detachable disk reader can be purchased separately

At the moment, Sony has not confirmed whether the detachable Ultra HD Blu-ray reader will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 Digital that came out at the end of 2020. However, we think that it is most likely that it will not be, since it is a different design.

The PlayStation 5 Slim still does not have a release date for Mexico and Latin America. We will inform you when we know when this console will arrive in our region.

The PlayStation 5 Slim will be on sale in different department stores and online in Mexico and Latin America. We will tell you when the console is available to order in our region.

The new PlayStation 5 does not carry the Slim name. It’s simply a way for users to refer to revisions to consoles that aim to make them smaller and lighter.

The PlayStation 5 Slim will be compatible with all PlayStation 5 games and accessories. So, you should not worry, since you will be able to use all your controllers, accessories and video games on the new console.

The PlayStation 5 Slim does not include a base to place it horizontally. If you want to accommodate it this way you will have to buy a base that will be sold for $29.99 USD.

This base does not come with the new PS5 Slim

It is expected that the DualSense that comes with the PlayStation 5 Slim will be the same one that Sony has offered until now. This would mean that you should not expect any difference in the controller.

