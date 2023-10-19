Sony confirmed that the PlayStation 5 Slim will arrive in some regions next month; However, it has not shared an exact date for its premiere. A renowned insider revealed more details about it this morning, as he leaked a supposed release date and, in addition, the first bundle of the console, which will include a popular exclusive from the brand.

When will the PlayStation 5 Slim debut?

According to leaker billbil-kun, the PlayStation 5 Slim will debut on November 8, at least in the United States. The source assures that Sony will offer its console with a bundle that will include a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, all for $559.99 USD.

The report reveals that the package will offer a standard PlayStation 5 Slim, so it will not be a special edition of the superhero. On the other hand, it is not known if the copy of the title will be physical or digital, but it is likely that Sony will continue with its trend of offering a code to download the game from the PlayStation Store.

The insider also assured that the standard PlayStation 5 Slim packages without games included will arrive in the United States on November 10. Thus, its launch in the United States and Japan would coincide, according to its sources.

Unfortunately, billbil-kun did not give information about the possible launch date of the system in other regions, such as Latin America and Europe. That being said, we’ll have to wait for Sony to reveal official information in the coming days.

In case you don’t remember, the PlayStation 5 Slim reduces its volume by 30% and its weight between 18 and 24% compared to the original model. In addition, it offers 1 TB of storage and the possibility of detaching the disk drive.

The system will include a simple horizontal base and will have a new vertical base that will be sold separately for $29.99 USD. The removable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive will sell for $79.99 USD.

The PS5 Slim would arrive at the beginning of next month

