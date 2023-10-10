The leaks and rumors were completely true, since officially, Sony has confirmed the new PS5 Slim which they are working on. Model that in summary: Reduces its volume by more than 30%, weight by 18% and 24% compared to previous models, has four separate cover panels, with the upper part looking shiny, while the lower It’s still matte.

Information shared in a post on their blog, where they indicate that in addition, if you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition, you can later add the Ultra HD Blu-ray disk drive for PS5. In its post, PlayStation indicates that: “To respond to the changing needs of players, our engineering and design teams have collaborated to create a new format that offers more options and flexibility. “The same tech features that make PS5 the best console for gaming have been packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and a 1TB SSD to boost internal storage.”

New version of the PS5 that has been the focus of conversation on various sites and social networks such as Twitter/X, where some show their happiness by the news and others make fun of his appearance, saying that they think he “ugly” or even “horrible”. And obviously, memes about this same thing have also been shared, uploading a photo of a similar heatersaying it is the Pro version.

In addition, it has been reported that a vertical base will be sold in stores for $29.99, which has also generated comments, such as that of one user who says that: “If you don’t buy the $30 stand, you’ll have to lie down with a plastic leg,” referring to a small support that appears in a reference image.

For now, this new PlayStation 5 does not have a release date or suggested price for Latin America, being launched at the end of 2023 in the United States at a price of $499.99 for the console with a disc drive, while the digital edition will be sold for $449.99 Dollars. And in case you had thought about it because you recently purchased one, it has been reported that the additional covers of the original model will not be compatible with the PS5 Slim. According to company statements delivered to the ComicBook portal: “There will be a variety of PS5 console cover colors for the new model starting in early 2024, including a combination of completely matte black and the Deep Earth collection colors in volcanic red. , cobalt blue and sterling silver. Additional colors will also be released in the future.”

