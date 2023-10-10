Sony will offer a new PlayStation 5 model during the Christmas holidays. The launch, in fact, is scheduled for November in the United States, and they will arrive in Europe a few months later.

“To meet the evolving needs of gamers, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that offers greater choice and flexibility. The same tech features that make the PS5 best for gaming are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage,” said Sid Shuman in today’s message on the PlayStation Blog. A horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model. Also a new vertical support compatible with all PS5s, at the price of 29.99 euros. To know further details, here is the link.

Prices for the new PS5 model are as follows:

PS5 con Ultra HD Blu-ray – 549,99 euro.

PS5 Digital Edition – 449,99 euro.

