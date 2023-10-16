PlayStation 5 debuted almost 3 years ago, and has since received multiple system updates that improved performance, added new features, and removed features. After a long wait, one of the options that fans requested the most for a long time finally arrived on the console.

While Sony often announces patches and provides notes detailing new changes, it also has a habit of rolling out updates and improvements stealthily. For example, a few months ago, without prior notice, it introduced a feature on the PS Store that allows players to rate the games they purchase.

Well, it seems that we are in a similar situation again. Specifically, a new feature was sneakily added to the PlayStation 5 that will help users get a better idea of ​​which video games need an update.

Players will be able to check the updates of their games installed on PS5

In an age where patches are commonplace, it is very common for players to launch a game only to discover that they will have to wait for an update to finish installing. To mitigate this problem, Sony implemented an option that allows you to check when a new update is available for download.

However, this system has a limitation: PlayStation 5 owners can only search if a title needs an update by pressing Option on the icon on the console’s main screen. Luckily, Sony expanded this feature and now it is also possible to check if installed games need updates from the Library.

“Call me crazy, but this has been going on for quite some time, right? Pressing the pause button, this is how I updated (my games),” wrote one user on Reddit. “From the home screen, where it shows your 7-8 recently played titles, yes you can. But not from the game library where you see all the games you have installed on your console.”

This is how the new PlayStation 5 option works

Although it is a very small change that many gamers will overlook, it is a useful feature that has undoubtedly been requested by many users for quite some time, especially those who have many titles and applications installed on their consoles. “It’s crazy that it took them almost 3 years to add this,” one fan wrote.

Of course, many players believe that there should be a button that allows you to check updates for all installed games, while others ask for the folder system to return. Perhaps this update is the first step in implementing those features.

According to user feedback, this feature is not yet available to everyone. Its rollout may occur gradually, so players may have to wait a while to enjoy this new feature.

