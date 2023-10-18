Germany is not going through its best economic times, and its weakness may cause the closure of the company that produces one of the most iconic toys of the childhood of xennials and millennials: the Playmobil “clicks”.

The company that manufactures these beloved toys has been facing problems for almost a decade, but the economic crisis that Germany is going through is not making things easy for it and it is facing layoffs and factory closures.

50 years of history in recession. In 1973, the German engineer Hans Beck designed small plastic dolls with a human figure, articulated hips, and pincer-shaped hands that allowed them to grab objects. On those simple elements an entire toy empire would be founded that has given a lot of influence to several generations of children. 50 years later, that empire is reeling with sales that have not recovered in the last two years.

The Horst Brandstätter group, parent company of Playmobil, has announced the layoffs of 700 positions until 2025, 17% of the 4,100 employees that the company has worldwide. 369 of those employees who will lose their jobs are in Germany. “The company management decided this after carrying out exhaustive research in all business areas and taking into account the evolution of the business and the current economic challenges,” they explained to the German newspaper Sueddeutsche. Some of these employees will negotiate an early retirement and others will be relocated to other companies.

The “Barbie” effect gone wrong. Among the company’s advertising attempts to revive sales was a strategy that has worked really well for the Barbie maker: creating a film to boost sales of the iconic dolls by appealing to the nostalgia of parents to sell toys to their children. .

The plan was not as profitable as for Mattel and the failure at the box office of the film with which it intended to compete with the Lego universe only contributed to worsening the brand’s financial situation.

Dead the creator, dead the creation. The problems of the Playmobil parent company began with the death in 2015 of its founder Horst Brandstätter, at which time Steffen Höpfner took control and, after seven years in office, has terminated his contract under suspicion of mismanagement, squandering half of the 35 million surplus that the company recorded in 2021 and internal power wars that have taken the company to trial for accusations of harassment and fraud in the election of the works council, which was echoed by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine.

The executive alleges the company’s financial decline to the increase in costs of raw materials derived from oil (remember Germany’s high dependence on Russian supplies) and advertising investment had doubled in an attempt to reverse a sales balance in free fall. The only financial respite in recent years was during the pandemic, when the toy sector in general experienced a boom in sales due to the change in children’s leisure habits in those months.

Playmobil in Spain stays out of the crisis. The manufacturer of the popular dolls has factories in different places around the world, including its Onil plant, where 80 employees work and is one of the most profitable of the German firm.

Playmobil entered Spain under license to Famosa (Fábricas Agrupadas de Muñecas de Onil Sociedad Anónima), a company with extensive experience in the toy sector for manufacturing some of the best-selling dolls in the country. Thus, the production of the popular Playmobil “clicks” that were sold in Spain was produced in the 10,500 m2 facilities in Onil (Alicante).

Collectible pieces that have not been able to become profitable. Playmobil “clicks”, like Barbies, Funkos or Legos, are highly valued pieces for collecting. However, while Lego and Mattel have been able to respond with limited editions and promotion of events to promote this niche in their products, Playmobil has not been able to make it profitable, despite having a very loyal audience with huge collections.

In Xataka | Working beyond 67 years: Germany has broken its pension system and it is an advance for Europe

Image | Flickr (Olga Berrios)