With the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players waiting for The Last of Us Part III want it to copy a mechanic that Insomniac Games has introduced.

One of the projects that can mark the future of PlayStation aims to be The Last of Us Parte III, of which it is already said that its development could have begun some time ago. Rumors suggest that the Japanese brand could soon face a radical and very controversial change, but despite this The Naughty Dog franchise remains one of the highest-rated licenses. While waiting for the remastered version of The Last of Us Part II to arrive for PS5 or to uncover the fog that exists over the multiplayer project, but The players are already beginning to imagine the third part.

In this way, after the premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the last great PS5 exclusive, the followers of the proposal that Naughty Dog would be developing want the Californian company copy one of the features that have been seen in the delivery launched by Insmoniac Games. This is because Spider-Man’s new adventure includes a very interesting feature after the fights between Peter and Miles, showing the ravages of battle on their suitssomething that players want move on a large scale in The Last of Us Part III.

The Last of Us Part III players want clothing to wear throughout the game

This is a characteristic that It already included Batman’s Arkham sagabut which has gained greater strength after the premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, fans of The Last of Us Part III want this to be taken a step further, since Peter and Miles’ suits are restored as they healbut in a post-apocalyptic world it should be permanent to give an even more realistic look to the new adventure starring Ellie. In the two previous titles it is something that has not been explored, so it would be a very impressive addition.

The rips in clothing after a battle would be a very interesting element for The Last of Us Part III, something that would fit with the great advances in terms of realism that Naughty Dog brings in all its developments.

