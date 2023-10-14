Today is a special day for astronomy enthusiasts, as a solar eclipse occurred this morning. This did not go unnoticed by players, who associate the phenomenon with a particular franchise: Castlevania.

For a few days now, players have remembered the Konami series on social networks due to the arrival of the eclipse. This morning, the community talked about the topic again, shared memes and took the opportunity to ask the studio for a new installment.

In case you don’t know, eclipses are a very important phenomenon in the saga, as they are associated with the rebirth of Dracula and the appearance of his castle. So they are associated with important events in the main story of the saga.

Because of this, Castlevania players and fans stated that eclipses always have a special meaning for them. Some fantasized about Dracula’s castle appearing in the sky, just as it happens in the games. In addition, they asked Konami for a new installment or a project to revive the saga as such.

Will Castlevania return soon?

For months we have had rumors about the supposed return of Castlevania with a new installment. The saga has had some classic re-releases in recent months, as well as interesting projects like a collaboration with Dead Cells.

On the other hand, Netflix has delighted fans with several animated series. The most recent is Castlevania: Nocturne and its Season 2 has already been confirmed. The newest reports claim that Konami is already working on the return of the franchise, but unfortunately for now nothing is confirmed.

