Las Pokémon GO routes They are one of the most popular features in recent months.

Although Routes were recently expanded to more players, the changes received a mixed response from fans. Some problems remain such as popular routes being rejected, exploits that ruin the experience, or the problem of how many can be created.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, as players have found that another issue remains unresolved after recent improvements.

Players reevaluate the creation of Routes in Pokémon GO

A good number of players have met to once again discuss the mechanics of creating Routes in Pokémon GO. Unfortunately, the conclusions were not favorable.

The main problem with this is that Niantic takes too long to approve the Routes, which ends up making the gameplay worse.

“Everything would be much better if they speeded up the approval process for the ones that are still being reviewed,” wrote one player on Reddit discussing the recent changes.

The post received a lot of support from people concerned that more people can now suggest routes. As they explained, this could further slow down the review process of previous routes. Now that more players use this mechanic, it is logical that it will cost more for the company to approve the routes.

This new concern came after Niantic announced that now trainers from level 40 can create Routes in Pokémon GO. This included some improvements to the system, as well as fixes for bugs that have been present since July.

So now there is a lot of controversy around this mechanic. On the one hand, players complain that there are boring or dangerous routes, and on the other we have a long wait time for the approval of others.

we hope that Niantic can find a middle ground to significantly improve the Pokémon GO routes without sacrificing the quality of service.

What are Routes?

Pokémon GO Routes are a new mechanic that allows players to create their own routes to motivate other trainers to explore the surroundings. The journey is full of rewards along the way, including Zygarde cells.

To start following a Route you will first need to search for it using the nearby items feature within the game. Within the menu you will find a Routes tab that will allow you to see all the nearby routes around you. These are created by other players and you may find more trainers browsing them.

To start you just need to go to the starting point of a Route, which is usually in a PokéParada or a Gym. The app’s map will highlight the path you need to travel.

And as you walk along the Route, you may come across some bright green objects highlighted on the screen. These are the Zygarde Cells from Pokémon GO. Pay close attention not to miss them, since they are quite small and you can skip them if you find yourself distracted on the route.