Gamers are beginning to express frustration over the trend of releasing unfinished games at high or full-game prices, and are calling on gamers to be more selective in their purchases and not buy them until they see how they perform. Very clear examples of this trend include titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield, which were harshly criticized for errors and lack of content in their releases. Even though these releases have received subsequent updates to fix issues and add content, players feel that this should not be the norm.

In a Reddit post, a user called on consumers to stop buying unfinished AAA games or with visible performance problems, arguing that if gamers continue buying low-quality products, companies will continue to do so out of interest. Despite the problems, “If you keep buying trash, companies will keep making trash,” he said. The post emphasized the current state of the video game industry, where games priced at $70 are released despite their limitations. Gamers were called on to “vote with their wallets” to pressure big developers and publishers, such as EA and Activision Blizzard, to release more polished games.

Responses to this call have been mixed, with some players being skeptical that game development companies will change due to such protests. “I don’t buy s**t and they keep making s**t. It’s disconcerting,” claims one commenter, while another mentions that “I don’t buy garbage, but they keep making it. You are screaming into the void. “The vast majority of gamers, those whose purchasing habits really matter, are not on this subreddit.”

Despite critical voices, there are still new releases that justify their high prices, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Baldur’s Gate 3. Let’s hope with very little faith that this current trend of meeting the date and not With quality, I changed for the well-being of the industry.

