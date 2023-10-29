Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the great games of the year 2023, and is undoubtedly a strong candidate for GOTY. Widely praised by players as a masterpiece, that same near-perfection gives us one of the funniest anecdotes of how some decisions in Baldur’s story can haunt you until the end of it. This happened to a player who at the beginning of his adventure made a big mistake, which prevented him from having an ending and only after 100 hours of playing he realized it.

SPOILERS AND DIVINE ERROR

The problem occurred before the fight against Ketheric Thorm in Act 2, when the player’s party was supposed to follow Thorm to a mind flayer colony, but a mistake caused Shadowheart to become trapped outside the entrance. The player fought the boss with only three characters and died in the dispute. But when he used Shadowheart (a character capable of casting spells, healing and buffing allies), to revive the group, he lost a crucial item for the end of the game.

This bug has a significant impact on the game’s plot, as by defeating Thorm, players obtain one of the three Nettle Stones needed to control the Elder Brain at the end of the game. Without all the stones, it is impossible to complete the plot, and running out of one of them blocks progress.

100 hours later

What makes the situation even more surprising is that the player continued playing for 100 hours before realizing his mistake. The gaming community reacted with some ridicule towards the player, considering that he could have avoided the problem if he had reloaded a previous game. However, there are also voices suggesting that such a critical bug should not have gone unnoticed and that the developers share the responsibility.

In search of a solution, the player was given some suggestions on how to progress through the game, including possibly triggering a normal “Game Over” by having Gale in the party. But that’s part of the never-ending story.

