In news that has generated quite a stir within the Old School Runescape community, both because of what happened and because of the accusations, it has been reported that the game’s richest player, also a BTC streamer, has been permanently banned by the developers. And when we say that he is the richest, it is because in his account he had more than 3 billion gold coinswith an approximate market value of $160,000 dollars, which has now been closed.

A ban that is a hard blow for BTC and surely also for its viewers, not only because of the financial loss inside and outside the game, but also because of their time and dedication to the title, during hours and hours of streams. The reason for the ban is reportedly based on an accusation against him, which indicates that he has sold in-game items outside of the game, which is completely illegal in Old School Runescape. The developers indicate that before applying the ban, they found “thoroughly reviewed” evidence supporting the accusations, which resulted in a permanent and irrevocable sanction.

But faced with this permanent ban on its billion-dollar account, BTC has defended itself by saying that it is all false and unfair, publishing its defenses in a video. In it, he argued that he had not sold items through out-of-game transactions and that the items that the developers had examined as sales were actually gifts given to his followers or products from giveaways held during his streams.

Something that, in any case, is evidence and arguments that cannot be confirmed, since they are interactions that only BTC, as well as the development team itself, have access to, who affirm that the case was thoroughly reviewed and that the ban will not be revoked. This means that apparently they are completely closed to any type of BTC claim, who definitely lost that large amount of gold coins, in addition to an investment of the time he dedicated to that account.

You can see the video with his releases (in English) below.

