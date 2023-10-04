Without a doubt, 2023 was an excellent year that captivated RPG enthusiasts. Only in September, Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty debuted, two of the most anticipated proposals of the year. Of course, the community was quick and compared both proposals, a situation that caught the attention of a CDPR developer.

A few days ago, the Twitter user @SynthPotato It shook the sea when it weighed the latest projects from Bethesda and CD Projekt RED. In one post, he criticized the Xbox exclusive for the “outdated animations” of the characters and “the stiff camera angle” of the dialogue sections.

The user attacked Bethesda’s graphics engine

“I’m feeling more and more critical of Starfield after returning to Cyberpunk, with the constant loading screens, horrible dialogue camera, and mediocre animations. “It really bothers me that Bethesda refuses to leave behind that garbage engine that was already obsolete in 2015 with Fallout 4 and that is already an absolute joke in 2023,” the user commented.

CD Projekt RED developer comes to the defense of Starfield

SynthPotato’s post caught attention, and dozens of users joined the conversation. Shortly after, Patrick K. Mills, senior quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077, threw his hat in the ring and defended Bethesda’s RPG from user criticism.

Although he warned that he is not an expert in graphics engines and that he could be wrong, the CDPR creative stated that the approaches of both companies are different when approaching cinematics and dialogue sequences.

The designer indicated that Bethesda invested a lot of resources into giving players a great level of freedom in Starfield. Furthermore, he highlighted that it is very likely that the team led by Todd Howard could do something more elaborate in terms of cinematics if they wanted to and had the necessary tools.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer defends Starfield

“They do some sequences that are staged in a very refined way, like the first encounter with the Constellation, some mission scenes, etc. But they have many sequences with a rotating cast of characters and an amazing number of possible locations,” said the CD Projekt RED worker.

Patrick K. Mills stated that each major scene in Cyberpunk 2077 required years to make, something that would be very difficult to replicate in Starfield due to the number of NPCs and planets “You can’t do a scene design as elaborate as that, because you would make the I play forever.”

The creative assures that it is fine that players want more cinematic sequences, but remember that they come at a cost.

Developers defend Starfield from criticism

Curiously, it is not the first time that Patrick K. Mills shows his support for Bethesda and defends Starfield from criticism. A few weeks ago, he said that comparisons with Cyberpunk 2077 were unfair and meaningless.

Elsewhere, Michael Douse, publishing director at Larian Studios, defended Bethesda’s RPG after a former Blizzard developer criticized the game and compared it to Baldur’s Gate 3.

But tell us, do you agree with Patrick K. Mills’ point of view? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more about Starfield. On the other hand, visit this page to find the latest news on Cyberpunk 2077.

