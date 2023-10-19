Video games, especially online ones, have proven to be a platform for forging new friendships and relationships, but they can also strain existing ones. A RuneScape player found himself in an awkward situation when he lent a valuable item in the MMO to a family member and never received it back, leading to his relative being labeled a “thief” on Reddit.

The story was shared on the popular forum by user u/MethIsntCool in a post titled “My cousin stole my Kodai wand. How can I ask for it back without starting family drama?”, who explained that his cousin had borrowed a Kodai Wand from him in RuneScape, an extremely valuable item in the game. According to the story, this loan took place several years ago, before the player took a break from RuneScape. Upon returning, he found that his cousin was no longer playing the title and could not recover the loaned object.

You can read: Player is banned from popular MMO and loses 3 billion in-game coins equivalent to $160,000 dollars

The central conflict lies in the change of attitude of the cousin, who, since becoming a father, considers video games to be a waste of childhood time. The solution proposed by the player involved convincing his cousin to reinstall the game, remember his login credentials, pay a subscription to enable exchanges and, finally, obtain the item back from him.

“Beat him up, get your stuff back.”

Responses from the RuneScape community on Reddit ranged from humorous advice to more extreme solutions. One user suggested the route of direct confrontation, encouraging “Beat him. Destroy him. Get your stuff back. Don’t act like an adult. Wreak havoc. Ruin his life. This is RuneScape.” On the other hand, some answers recommended a long-term approach, including befriending the cousin’s son, introducing him to RuneScape over several years, and ultimately recovering the Kodai Wand.

However, the outcome turned out to be much simpler and less dramatic than expected. The player simply asked his cousin to return the object, and he did so immediately, without further complications. Now we just hope that the cousin comes to his senses and they meet again in RuneScape.

What is RuneScape?

RuneScape is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed and published by Jagex Game Studios. The game was first released in 2001 and has been constantly updated with new content and features. It is one of the most popular MMORPGs in the world, with more than 200 million accounts created and more than 10 million active accounts.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord