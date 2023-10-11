loading…

Former porn star Mia Khalifa does not want to be associated with Zionists. Photo/x/miakhalifa

NEW YORK – Playboy cut ties with Mia Khalifa after the Lebanese-born former porn star posted a series of tweets celebrating Hamas attacks on Israel.

Fox News reported Playboy’s actions on Tuesday (10/10/2023). Khalifa stressed he does not support violence.

“Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and despicable comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children,” Playboy said in an email to Khalifa on Monday, according to the US news site .

“At Playboy, we encourage freedom of expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. “We hope Mia understands that her words and actions have consequences,” said Playboy.

The magazine added that Khalifa’s Playboy channel would be removed and all of her videos blocked on its site.

The controversy began on Saturday when Khalifa posted a tweet encouraging “freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontally,” later explaining, “I just wanted to make sure there was 4K footage of my people tearing down walls in open-air prisons in where they were forced out of their homes, so we have a great selection of history books that write about how they liberated themselves from apartheid.”

Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel that morning, firing a barrage of rockets at Israeli cities and storming Jewish settlements near the country’s border with Gaza.

As of Tuesday, at least 800 Israelis had been killed and more than 2,000 injured, while Israel’s counterattack on Gaza had claimed the lives of at least 770 Palestinians. Hamas is also estimated to be holding 150 Israelis hostage.