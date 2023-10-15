Immerse yourself in the Hyborian Age and compete to win a spectacular map poster with your daring

Oslo, the city where the Vikings once ruled, has witnessed the birth of something epic. Heroic Signatures, under the protective wing of Funcom, launches a surprise for fans of Conan the Barbarian. How does a free conversational adventure in the vast universe of Conan Exiles? It’s basically a “choose your own adventure” with artificial intelligence.

From the dazzling shores of Norway, the company gives us the opportunity to verbally cross swords with the legendary Conan the barbarian. It’s not about brute force here, but rather ingenuity and insight. If you prove yourself worthy and earn Conan’s respect, you will not only gain recognition, but also the opportunity to own a spectacular poster, by Francesca Baerald, depicting the Hyborian Age in all its glory.

It’s not just the conversational adventure through artificial intelligence that attracts attention. Funcom has sparked with the recent publication of Age of War – Chapter 2 for Conan Exiles. Redefining its acclaimed survival game, this update brings with it an avalanche of new features: from changes in game systems to a Battle Pass loaded with content.

Conan the Barbarian and the “Choose Your Own Adventure” style proposal

Ready for a classic experience? Inspired by the iconic “Choose Your Own Adventure” works, the new proposal places you in Dusky Coil, a recognizable corner of Conan Exiles. Here, words are your sword, and each decision sculpts your destiny. Collaborating with Lo Terry, the game immerses you in nuanced scenarios, where each choice can lead you to the glory or the disdain of Conan.

Entering into this adventure is immersing yourself in an ocean of stories. From Robert E. Howard classics to new stories from the Conan universe, the game promises to be a gem for lovers of the genre. But beware! Any strange behavior could unleash the barbarian’s wrath.

The unbreakable legacy of the Cimmerian

Since its first appearance in 1932 in Weird Tales magazine, Conan the barbarian has been an iconic figure in fantasy literature. Created by Robert E. Howard, this fearless Cimmerian has traversed the ages with sword in hand, facing down gods, monsters, and tyrants. His world, Era Hiboriais a melting pot of ancient civilizations and mystical realms that pique the curiosity of any fantasy fan.

While other characters from the golden age of pulp fiction have been relegated to oblivion, Conan remains a pillar, not only in literature, but in pop culture. From film adaptations to video games and comics, Conan continues to demonstrate that, despite the passage of time, his legacy is stronger than any sword. Without a doubt, this new text adventure is another tribute to his enduring legend.

Conan: more than a simple barbarian

From the remote wastes of Cimmeria to the deepest jungles of the Era Hiboria, Conan has faced countless challenges that have cemented his legend. But what really defines this Cimmerian? It’s not just his skill with a sword or his cunning in battle. It is his indomitable will and tireless desire for freedom that places him on a unique pedestal among other heroes.

Contrasting with other iconic characters of his time, Conan He never allowed himself to be tamed by civilization. While heroes like Tarzan abandoned the jungle for the suit and tie, Conan remained faithful to his roots, becoming king by his own merit, but without ever losing that wild essence that characterizes him. It is this indomitable spirit that continues to captivate fans of all ages, ensuring that his legend endures for generations.

Let’s Play and Win!

With Conan comic #3 looming on the horizon (October 27) and a new series of digital short stories launching on October 26, now is the perfect time to try out this adventure and enter the contest.

If you feel the call, don’t wait any longer: adventure awaits you in Heroic Signatures. Do you have what it takes to take on Conan?