Don’t miss the opportunity to get on AliExpress one of the best retro consoles you can findloaded with emulators to the brim and with more than 90,000 classic platform games.

More than 90,000 games

Super Console X2 Pro supports more than 50 emulators with more than 90,000 integrated games. It can run games from PSP, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, NeoGeo, MAME, Atari 800, etc. All of them with high definition output to enjoy them with a better image quality than originally, varying their resolution between 720p and 1080p.

In addition to this excellent compatibility, this retro video game console allows save your game progress directly from the game to the memory card included in the package. This way, you can start directly where you left off and not from the beginning, as was originally the case in many of the games included.

The package includes everything you need to start playing, even in cooperative, since two controls are included. In addition to the Super Console the controls.

Inside, in addition to a dissipation system so it doesn’t get too hot Despite its small size (10cm x 10cm), it has a high-performance Amlogic S905X2 chip with a 4-core 64-bit CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, main frequency up to 1.8GHz, analysis capability Stronger and smoother operation.

In addition to the 90,000 that already come pre-installed, the fact of supporting TF cards means that this is only the beginning and that you can also add your own ROMs if you wish.

Console and Android TV Box

One of the peculiarities of this console is that it can also be used as a deco with Android TV. It comes with a remote control for this purpose and it would be enough to remove the TF card with the pre-installed games so that it does not start from it but with Android 9.0.

This customization also applies to the amount of ROMs that you can addwhich will be added to those that come installed and support systems such as Atari, Speccy, Amstrad, Amiga, MAME, NES, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, MegaDrive, PSP, PlayStation 1, Sega Saturn, Dreamcast, Neogeo, etc.

«From Dreamcast and PSP onwards it carries practically everything, including 8-bit micros (Spectrum, Commodore, Amstrad, MSX, etc.). It’s a joy. In addition, all the games run perfectly well, without jerks or strange things, including the most demanding PSP or Dreamcast games, with the exception of some top PSP games (like God of War) that when it has many characters on the screen can slow down or pull something The rest, I say 100% perfect, at least everything I have tried.

Today you have a big discount on this console and its reduced price will compensate for the hours of fun you can have ahead of you. Get it for only 41.17 euros for the 256 GB version, which, as we have told you before, is the most worth it to have all the possible games. You have it right now on AliExpress with a 70% discount about the previous 140 euros and it is also a Discovery product, so they send it to you in 5 days or less. For comparison, on Amazon it does not go below those 140 euros.