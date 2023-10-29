A team of researchers has taken a step forward when it comes to the technology of robots soft materials, an advance that can be taken advantage of within the medical environment.

To do this, they have created intelligent materials that serve as a basis for creating microrobots soft medical procedures, something that could transform the medical procedures we currently know, making them less invasive and more efficient.

The particularity of these robots is that they can navigate in confined, fluid-filled environments very similar to the inside of the human body and, on the other hand, they can also deliver fragile loads such as cells or tissues to different locations.

They are created from advanced hydrogel compounds and incorporate cellulose nano particles derived from plants.

These smart materials have the ability to change shape when exposed to different external chemical stimulation, allowing doctors to program a shape change vital to the manufacturing of functional soft robots.

“In my research group, we are bringing together the old and the new,” said Shahsavan, director of Smart Materials for Advanced Robotic Technologies (SMART-Lab). “We introduce emerging microrobots taking advantage of traditional soft matter such as hydrogels, liquid crystals and colloids.”

With this, robots could be adapted to all types of specific and medical tasks such as biopsies and transport of cells and tissues.

Also what makes them unique is that these microrobots have a self-healing quality.

This material can also be modified with magnetism to facilitate the movement of these little ones. soft robots inside the human body.

In preliminary tests, the researchers were able to successfully maneuver a microrobot through a maze by controlling its movement using a magnetic field.

“Chemical engineers play a critical role in expanding the frontiers of medical microrobotics research,” Shahsavan noted. “Addressing the grand challenges of microrobotics requires the set of skills and knowledge that chemical engineers possess, including heat and mass transfer, fluid mechanics, reaction engineering, polymers, soft matter science, and biochemical systems.

“We are in a unique position to introduce innovative avenues in this emerging field, thanks to our multidisciplinary knowledge and skills,” he concludes.