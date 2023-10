New mosque Enschede

The new mosque, under the name Turkish Cultural Center, is being built on the corner of Kuipersdijk and Wethouder Beversstraat in the south of Enschede. The prayer room can accommodate up to 625 worshipers. During the Islamic holidays, the capacity may increase to approximately 1,500 people. There will also be a shop and a catering business on the prayer grounds, although these facilities may only be used by mosque goers.