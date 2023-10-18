Jerry Siegel could have been inspired by Gladiator to create Superman, but there is great mysticism around whether it was anything more than inspiration

Don’t tell me you’ve never wondered where Jerry Siegel got the idea for Superman. Does the name Philip Wylie ring a bell? It turns out that, behind the scenes of comics, there is a legend that relates the creation of the Man of Steel to a 1930 novel called “Gladiator.” And I assure you that things are not just coincidences!

Everyone knows Jerry Siegel as the brain behind the Man of Steel, but few know that this visionary writer was quite influenced by the novelist Philip Wylie and his work Gladiator. This book, published in 1930, tells the story of Hugo Danner, a man with supernatural abilities who suffers more than enjoys his powers. The relationship between Siegel and Wylie has been a mystery, but a recent discovery has put this issue back in the spotlight.

The novel Gladiator: a prototype for Superman?

Now, if you still haven’t figured out what Philip Wylie’s work is about, I’ll put it in context. The play is about Hugo Danner, a boy who is born with superpowers thanks to his father’s experiments. His life is a bit tragic, really. He fights in World War I, becomes an American football star, and ends up dying alone on a mountain, questioning an indifferent God. Does anything sound familiar to you? Indeed, there are unavoidable similarities with the life of our beloved Superman.

For years, Siegel was very secretive about the influences on his work, especially for legal reasons. It is no secret that copyright in the 1930s was a much thornier issue than it is now. But, although he never admitted it publicly, an excerpt from an unpublished autobiography of Siegel confirmed that Gladiator influenced the creation of Superman. In it he says: “I read and enjoyed ‘The Gladiator’ by Philip Wylie. He also influenced me.”

Placing the legend in its historical context

Did you know that Wylie was about to sue Siegel and his partner Joe Shuster? Imagine what that would have meant in comics history. However, Wylie decided against it. The reason? No one knows for sure, but Siegel’s posthumous testimony in his autobiography adds another layer of mystery to the story.

Beyond the anecdotes, this revelation raises fascinating questions about the creative process in the world of comics and literature. To what extent are the creators influenced by previous works? How do copyright laws affect the development of new characters? It is true that Siegel also drank from other sources, such as Doc Savage and John Carter from Mars, but the fact that he never mentioned Wylie in life adds an aura of mystery that has us all fascinated.

Let’s add a little more spice to the Superman story. It turns out that when Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created Superman, they weren’t just basing it on literary figures like Wylie’s Gladiator. They were also taking the social pulse of an America in the midst of the Great Depression, a time when people really needed a hero. The Man of Steel became a symbol of hope and strength, capable of combating not only supervillains, but also social injustices and corruption.

Siegel was a young man from Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Lithuanian immigrants. The tragic death of his father in a robbery led Siegel to create a character who could act as the defender of the innocent, a theme that would become the essence of the Man of Steel. Furthermore, Siegel himself was a big fan of science fiction and pulp comics, which evidently influenced the creation of a character that combined elements of supernatural strength, infallible justice and bravery.

With all these ingredients mixed together, Siegel and Shuster cooked up something more than just a comic book character; they created a cultural icon that transcends generations and borders.

Thanks to these recent revelations, we can add a new chapter to the great book of comics legends. Philip Wylie’s influence on Siegel shows us that, Sometimes the greatest heroes can have very human and complex origins. And hey, if you don’t believe it, you can always use “a call” or, in this case, a revealing email to change everything we thought we knew.