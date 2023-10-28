The weekend has already started and Sometimes the need also arises to enjoy the nightlife that the city offers. The diversity of places offered by the city of Guadalajara and Zapopan is very diverse and can adapt to very diverse tastes.

Whether you are visiting the city or live here and are not sure where to spend a night of celebration, Below you will find some places to better enjoy your weekend.

The Mutualist

A very accessible place due to its location in the central area of ​​Guadalajara that will be the ideal place for anyone who likes to dance salsa and various Latin genres.

Address: Calle Madero #553, Central Zone, Guadalajara.

Genesis Disco

This place is located in the Carlton Mission Hotel, it had its peak during the eighties and then closed and a few years ago they decided to reopen to preserve its concept with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. An excellent place to relive the nostalgia of previous decades.

Address: Av. Niños Héroes 125, Centro, Guadalajara.

Bar Americas

This is considered as one of the best places to listen to electronic music in our country and week after week it has various exponents of the genre on its billboard, both national and international.

Address: Av. Chapultepec 507, Col. Americana, Guadalajara.

The Rumberos Alley

A restaurant-bar with salsa music with live orchestraIn addition to offering typical Cuban food, there is a live dance show and also the space for attendees to dance to their liking.

Address: Av. Chapultepec No. 287, Col. Americana, Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Stop suffering

Place that offers various Latin genres from salsa and cumbia to Latin music with a DJ offering music using his vinyl collection.

Address: Argentina 66, Col. Americana

Guadalajara.

The Royal Liquor Store

If you are interested in listening to more of the music of the moment this could be a good option, the place seeks to offer a musical selection that conforms to fashionable musical standards.

Address: Av. Real Acueducto 360 interior 22-25, Col. Real Acueducto, Zapopan.

