It’s amazing that a legislative candidate or legislative candidate from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) was caught disguised as Banser. This was stated by GP Ansor cadre Afif Fuad Saidi himself.

Afif in his tweet stated that a PKS legislative candidate uploaded hoaxes and negative framing on banser.

“Dear @PKSejahtera, the account of one of your legislative candidates below, in the name of @Mas_Muchlasin, has posted hoaxes and negative framing on GP Banser,” wrote Afif.

“The PKS cadre in the name of Dwi Susanto in the video has made public lies, at the event, he wore Banser attributes even though he was not a member of Banser, then was blown up by PKS as if Banser and PKS were together at the event, the person concerned has “for clarification, we are waiting for the good intentions of PKS, to stop using petty methods like this,” he added.

Afif himself also uploaded a statement letter from Dwi Susanto apologizing regarding the use of the Banser attribute.

Afif’s statement immediately invited various responses from netizens.

“Use fake bansers to deceive the people?” netizen comments.

“PKS has no shame,” added another netizen.

“PKS cadres can’t be Banser members, right?” added another.

“Wow, it turns out the game is rotten,” wrote a netizen in the comments column.

“Wow, you’re admitting it, even though you don’t agree,” said another.