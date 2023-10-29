Suara.com – PKS Secretary General Habib Aboe Bakar Al-Habsyi stated that the Change Coalition will continue the current program as long as the program is good, including the issue of the Archipelago Capital (IKN), if it wins the 2024 election.

“As long as it is good, we will continue, if we see that (IKN) the development is positive because it has cost a lot of money, because it has become law, then we will follow up well, but evaluation will follow later,” said Aboe Bakar, after being a speaker in a discussion held in South Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

The PKS Secretary General said that their coalition would later evaluate various programs that were already running.

“So for us, we will evaluate all the development processes that have been carried out in the current period if indeed victory has been given to us by Allah,” said Aboe Bakar.

Aboe Bakar said that various programs that had been running well would be continued as well as improving various programs that were not running well.

The General Election Commission (KPU) has received the registration of three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair was supported by the Change Coalition which consists of the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Ummat Party.

The Ganjar-Mahfud pair was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the United Development Party (PPP), the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair is supported by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the Golongan Karya Party (Golkar), the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party, the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora), the Republican Guard Party. Indonesia (Garuda), and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) which did not qualify to participate in the 2024 Election. (Source: Antara)