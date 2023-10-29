Suara.com – PKS Secretary General Habib Aboe Bakar Al-Habsyi admitted that he was surprised and confused by the survey results which stated that the electability of the presidential-vice presidential candidate Anies-Muhaimin was in last place among the others.

“In the survey everything is bad but on the streets there are lots of people (Anies-Imin). That’s what’s not clear, which one is true I don’t know,” said Aboe Bakar, after attending a discussion held in South Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/ 2023).

He said that Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar was the most prepared candidate for presidential and vice presidential candidates, although initially it was underestimated by some parties.

“It was as if this candidate pair wouldn’t be included, it turns out they were in the first wave, the first list, how ready the candidate pairs are,” said Aboe Bakar.

In the discussion, Indo Barometer founder Muhammad Qodari said that PKS was the backbone of the Anies-Imin camp in gaining votes.

“If there are PKS candidates, there will definitely be lots of people because PKS’s mobilization and militancy capabilities are extraordinary,” said Qodari.

He stated that this was the reason why the Anies-Imin crowd appeared to be large in the field, even though Anies Baswedan’s electability survey results were the lowest among Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.

Previously, one of the Indonesian Political Indicators survey institutions reported that Anies Baswedan was in third place regarding electability in East Java with a percentage of 14.4 percent.

Anies’ electability is below that of presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo with 43.9 percent and Prabowo Subianto with 33.8 percent. Meanwhile, 8.0 percent said they did not choose or did not answer.

The results of a survey from the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) Denny JA reported that the electability of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan decreased after declaring himself a partner with Muhaimin Iskandar.

Anies’ electability in August was recorded at 19.7 percent, then fell by 5.2 percent in the September survey to 14.5 percent.

The General Election Commission (KPU) has received the registration of three prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair was supported by the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Ummat Party.

The Ganjar-Mahfud pair was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the United Development Party (PPP), the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair is supported by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the Golongan Karya Party (Golkar), the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party, the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora), the Republican Guard Party. Indonesia (Garuda), and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) which did not qualify to participate in the 2024 Election.

The General Election Commission (KPU) has determined the election campaign period which will take place from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, while voting is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2024. (Source: Antara)