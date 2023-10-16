Suara.com – The Indonesian General Election Commission will send a letter to the DPR and the Government to discuss changes to KPU or PKPU Regulation Number 19 of 2023 concerning Presidential and Vice Presidential Nominations.

This was deemed necessary after the Constitutional Court (MK) granted the lawsuit in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

In this way, the minimum age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates remains 40 years or they have previously served as officials elected through general elections, including regional elections.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari said that his party would conduct a study of the decision before revising the PKPU.

“Later we will prepare a draft of changes or revisions to the KPU regulations. “And we will convey this to the government and the DPR, in this case Commission II of the DPR, in the near future,” said Hasyim in a press conference at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2023).

It is deemed necessary to submit this letter to Commission II of the DPR and the government because the KPU must consult in revising the PKPU.

“We convey the progress of the Constitutional Court’s decision by referring to the norms contained in the Constitutional Court’s decision and we convey it to the government and the DPR regarding our attitude to following up on the Constitutional Court’s decision,” said Hasyim.

Constitutional Court Decision

As previously reported, the Constitutional Court received a request to change the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates submitted by a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A on Monday (16/10).

“Judicially, one, granting the applicant’s request in part. Declaring that Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning Elections number 182 additional state gazette number 6109 which states that the minimum age of 40 years is contrary to the 1945 Republic of Indonesia Constitution and has no binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as being aged “minimum 40 years old or have held/currently held positions elected through elections, including regional head elections,” said Chief Justice Anwar Usman.

One of the considerations for the Constitutional justices in accepting the request was because many young people were also appointed as leaders. However, Anwar attended the RPH to discuss the decision in case 90-91/PUU-XXI/2023.

For your information, the applicant also has a view of the ideal figure as the leader of the Indonesian nation, namely idolizing the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2020-2025 period. Because during his reign he was able to increase economic growth in Surakarta by 6.23 percent, even though when he first served as Mayor of Surakarta, Surakarta’s economic growth was actually minus 1.74 percent.

Moreover, the applicant considers that the Mayor of Surakarta already has experience in building and advancing the City of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.