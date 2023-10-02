Between past and present: Miralem Pjanic talks about himself in 360° and talks about ‘his’ Juve, making a comparison with the current team

On last night’s match and on Allegri: “A Bergamo it’s never easy, coming out of there with a point is a good result, I think many teams will lose against Atalanta. I agree that we can improve the quality of the game, but I don’t understand the strong criticism that is often made of Juventus. Many players have left, it is no longer a team like when I was there in which there were many individuals who could make the difference, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mandzukic.In this Juve I see few players capable of scoring, I don’t see them equipped to be among the favorites for the scudetto. Then you can always do better. The criticisms of Allegri? They have always been a constant since my time, I often find them exaggerated. We know what has happened in recent years and starting from there is never easy. There was less criticism for Inter who didn’t win for two years in a row despite being the best equipped team. Even now the Nerazzurri are the favorites in my opinion. There’s a bit of maturity missing in midfield, the only one who has it is Rabiot, but lacks a bit of creativity and ability to manage the game. In my Juve there were Khedira, Matuidi, now there are young people who have to grow. It’s lucky for Juve to have Allegri, who is very good at managing the group.”

Then: “Comparisons are always difficult. I wish Fagioli, who I met when I was very young, to continue his significant growth. He has the technical qualities to become a starting player for Juve. The midfield strongest in the championship? I say Inter. They lost Brozovic but replaced him very well with Calhanoglu already last year. Then they also took Frattesi and raised the level further.”

On the future: “I have changed the way I see football a bit in recent years and I would like to be able to be a coach one day. I like football where I can have control of the match, dominate the opponent’s half of the field. I look many matches, I like Xavi, I like Luis Enrique, but also De Zerbi. I would like to take a little from each of the coaches I like and those I have had, even from Allegri. I haven’t found any others how he manages teams , in all the years that I was at Juve he was appreciated by all the players.”

