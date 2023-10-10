The talented Italian team of Footprints Games has officially revealed the development of a new title: following the global success of Detective Gallothis time it’s the turn of PizzaSpyan action comedy graphic adventure where we will take control of the secret agent Ace Cook.

The first teaser trailer of the game was released today, which we propose attached to the cover, and which shows us a bit of what the mood of the new work will be.

During the early months of 2024 will begin there campagna kickstarterduring which a first demo of the game will also be released to get your hands – or kitchen tools – on the game!

In addition to the images we offer you, the team has also released various information on what awaits us.

Synopsis

PizzaSpy is set in a world where a mysterious organization, that of agents PizzaPie, re-emerges from oblivion after centuries. These are spies with incredible abilities, armed with “PizzaGadget” more unlikely, and operate at a higher level than “classic” government agents. They also “maintain total anonymity through the use of biodegradable weapons and devices that cannot be detected by normal security checks. This makes Pizza Spies lethal and at the same time free to act in any circumstance and above any jurisdiction.”

But what is their purpose? Well… Protect the world balance from any gastronomic danger!

In this situation, thesecret agent Ace Cook he will be recruited against his will to complete a very delicate mission: to stop the terrible “The Cook”. This is the code name of a criminal Chef Saucier who, by implementing a series of culinary attacks around the worldintends to become the greatest chef of all time

The game

From what you read, as with Detective Gallo, the team has maintained a somewhat surreal and light-hearted type of narration, which manages to combine a nice context with a compelling plot.

According to the details released, in PizzaSpy we will be able to decide to take action direct way to various situations, but also in stealthy way, thus leaving room for our personal style. Completing the various missions will gradually give us access to different ones PizzaGadgetwith which we will be able to unlock new ways to interact with the various scenarios.

Following its own peculiar style, FootPrints offers us completely exploratory and action sequences drawn and animated by handin stile cartoonwhich we will appreciate and live in a game world with beyond 40 location which can be visited by traveling on the fully equipped PizzaWay vehicle.

It doesn’t end here though: within PizzaSpy we will be able to test our moral code and carry out actions choiceswhich they will be able tonfluence the course of events. And yes, gods will be present multiple finals!

Pizza Spy is scheduled for release official launch in 2025.