The new adventure of Footprints Gamesthe Italian studio already creator of the excellent Detective Gallo, finally arrives on today Kickstarter e Steam: We are talking about PizzaSpya new adventure to be enjoyed.

The title was revealed a few days ago with a teaser trailer and images shared directly by the development studio, in addition to information on the plot and on the world of PizzaSpy.

On the Steam page there is a lot of information about the game but also and above all some images captured in gameto give us an even closer taste of what awaits us alongside the apeople secret Ace Cook. On the Steam page you can also find the minimum requirements of the game, so as to be ready and loaded when the title is released.

On the Kickstarter page, which went online a few minutes ago, it will be possible to add the PizzaSpy project to your wish list. We remember that the campaign will beginas per previous news, in the first months of 2024and that the release of the game will therefore be scheduled for a generic (for the moment) 2025.

For all the updates on the project and the little gems that concern it, we remind you that it is also possible to follow the Facebook page by FootPrints Games, which you can find at this link.