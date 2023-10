Eighty percent of pizza couriers’ delivery journeys are made in the dark during the winter months. So visibility of the pizza deliverers is very important, says Domino’s spokesperson Manon Stoutjesdijk. “It is our top priority that our delivery drivers feel safe and are clearly visible to other road users. We already take many measures to achieve this, but we always look at how things can be improved. This is how we came into contact with the team behind Blinky. ”