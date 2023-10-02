SRO Motorsports Group and Pirelli will extend their long-standing collaboration until the 2028 season thanks to a new five-year agreement currently being finalized.

The renowned Italian manufacturer will continue to serve as the exclusive tire supplier for SRO championships around the world, as well as for all standalone GT4-licensed series. It will also remain the sole supplier of the GT2 European Series, which will become the “Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli” starting from 2024.

All three categories use the same high-performance tyre, the P Zero DHF, introduced ahead of the 2022 season. Pirelli will continue to develop its products in order to keep up with the continuous evolution of the discipline, in particular with the debut of the latest generation of GT3 cars in 2025.

The new agreement extends a successful working relationship that began a decade ago, in 2013, when Pirelli became the supplier of what is now the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, which includes the 24h of Spa, the highlight of the global SRO calendar and the greatest example of Pirelli’s experience.

The event requires a truly remarkable effort on the part of the company, which supplies around 15,000 tires from its ultra-modern assembly village inside the paddock.

Although the 24 Hours of Spa represents the pinnacle, it is only one of hundreds of races organized by SRO in which Pirelli relies on supplying the entire starting grid.

These include high-level international events in the Intercontinental GT Challenge and GT World Challenge series in Europe, Asia, America and Australia. Over the years, Pirelli has also created local teams of technicians and engineers to better support customers and riders in each geographical area, such as North America, Asia and Australia.

Pirelli also plays an important role in ensuring a solid platform for SRO’s globally respected Balance of Performance (BOP) criteria, helping to ensure close and competitive racing across a broad spectrum of GT3 cars.

In this sense, the relationship guarantees stability on and off the track, laying the foundations for an even more exciting and sustainability-focused future.

Stéphane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group: “Success in motor racing requires the best partners and, with Pirelli, we have exactly that. For the last ten years they have provided a world-class product to our teams, while also adding considerable support commercial and technical to our series and single events around the world. It was therefore natural to extend our collaboration for another five years.”

Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director: “It is a source of great satisfaction for us to continue to provide such exciting and increasingly popular championships. In these years of collaboration with SRO, we have supported the evolution of the cars and racing formats throughout the world, and we will strengthen this commitment over the next five years, confirming the spirit that has always distinguished us and associated us with the Organizer: a strong focus on customer and fan satisfaction.”