The Formula 1-Pirelli agreement will extend to at least eighteen consecutive seasons. The renewal that guarantees the 2025-2027 supply was not taken for granted as on other occasions, since Bridgestone’s candidacy had also reached the desks of FIA and Liberty Media. In both locations there was a long evaluation process, which did not exclusively take into account the technical and financial aspects.

In the thirteen seasons of collaboration, Pirelli has also gone through difficult moments, but has always confirmed itself as extremely collaborative, making itself available on all occasions in which the FIA ​​imposed a change of rules.

The transition from 13 to 18 inches is only the latest in a series of changes that have required huge investments of resources, in the pipeline there is also the transition to tires that do not require the use of tire warmers (under study for some time) and there is also talk of a new size (16 inches) which could be required for the new generation of single-seaters which will debut in 2026.

Pirelli has never said ‘no’, always confirming its willingness to solve problems and satisfy requests from the International Federation and the teams. It is often forgotten that the Italian company is called upon to supply tires that must meet specific characteristics imposed by the FIA, and that some of the criticisms received, especially in the early years, were mostly due to the explicit requests of the International Federation and not to the work carried out from Pirelli.

The three-year renewal entailed a greater financial commitment for Pirelli. “The objective for us is to satisfy the pilots – commented the managing director Marco Tronchetti Provera with a smile – and it is not easy to get them all to agree. The other big objective is to please Stefano (Domenicali) and this is costing us a little too much!”.

Both Tronchetti Provera and Domenicali remained tight-lipped when asked for information on the financial extent of the agreement. Over the weekend in Doha, the rumors in this regard reported an increase of 20 million dollars that Pirelli will have to guarantee to Liberty Media, and a fifty percent reduction in the cost that each team bears for the service on the track, a figure which today amounts to 1 .5 million dollars per season. Then there are constraints on the sustainability front, a sector in which Pirelli has already been very active for some time in all its programs.

The formalization of the agreement was presented at the Pirelli headquarters in Milan Bicocca, in the presence of Tronchetti Provera, Domenicali and all the company’s management staff. The FIA ​​president, Ben Sulayem, was absent at the last minute. On the tenth floor, around the imposing cooling tower which remains as evidence of the industrial activities of the last century, Domenicali responded to the reasons that led Liberty Media to prefer Pirelli to Bridgestone.

“In the end, a choice must be made – explained the CEO of Formula 1 – the technical parameters were evaluated by the FIA, and it was an absolutely relevant step, then we evaluated the commercial part positively. We felt it was right to move forward continuously, there are many technical challenges awaiting us in the future, as well as many commercial opportunities. We believe that the choice we have made is the best for Formula 1.”

Tronchetti Provera underlined the validity of the commitment to Formula 1 as a technical training ground, also highlighting its commercial aspects: “For us, motorsport is an open-air laboratory, Pirelli is present in 350 championships, and Formula 1 represents the greatest challenge demanding and prestigious. Great work has been done, there is a boom in interest in the United States, and it is nice to see how much passion this sport is arousing in the new generations. We will continue to do our part, we are specialized in solving problems as we have demonstrated on several occasions, and this experience helps us improve our products, on the track as well as on road cars.”

