Earthquake in Pirellithe government’s move that put the shield on the group with the Golden Power caused consequences: the Chinese front of Sinochem e Silk Road it split. The agreement on 42% of the shareholder agreement was cancelled. A move that puts the executive in difficulty and which could have consequences… Last Friday – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – it had in fact expired the agreement, called “action in concert contract” signed by Silk road, shareholder of Pirelli&C -0.75% to 9%, and Sinochem (formerly ChemChina), Bicocca’s largest shareholder with 37%. The agreement in question did not extend to the entire portion of Silk Road. Pirelli made this known, adding that the news of termination of the Shareholders’ Agreement was filed with the Milan Company Register on 3 October 2023.

The choice not to renew the shareholder agreement – continues Il Sole – has been made after a week of trading in which the two Chinese partners did not reach an agreement due to the absence of shared conditions. The agreement it did not provide an automatic renewal mechanism but it necessarily had to be discussed again. But there’s more, the agreement between the parties included the commitment not to make purchases of Pirelli shares and others do not sign agreements that could give rise to the obligation to promote a purchase offer on Pirelli shares.

Il failure to renewaccording to some observers, could be read as a significant indication of the partner’s real medium-long term intentions Marco Tronchetti Provera on Pirelli. It is in fact the first key step after the change of governance in Pirelli following the intervention of the Italian Government which, on the proposal of the Golden Power committee, rewrote the pact signed between ChemChina and Camfin, imposing limitations on the Chinese partner.

