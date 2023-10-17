Formula 1 is about to open the American tour of the 2023 season and will do so at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, home of the United States Grand Prix.

At the 19th round of the Formula 1 season, Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

The Italian company, the sole supplier of tires to Formula 1, has therefore made the intermediate choice, taking into consideration that the range of compounds created for 2023 goes from C0 – the hardest compound – to C5, the softest.

The tires on the track

Medium and Hard were the two compounds used during last year’s Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, winner of the race, ran the initial and final stint on medium and the middle stint on hard. There were two neutralizations with safety cars. For the first time, Austin will have a “Sprint” format weekend. Therefore, on Friday there will be only one hour of free practice and qualifying, the F1 Sprint preceded by the mini Qualifying Shootout will be on Saturday and the Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. This weekend will be the seventy-fifth Grand Prix held in the United States. There are a total of eleven locations in the USA where races valid for the highest automotive competition have been held: the one with the most Grands Prix is ​​Watkins Glen (20), followed by Indianapolis (19). The race will be held in Austin for the eleventh time: Lewis Hamilton has triumphed on five occasions, the last in 2017. Ten years earlier, in 2007, Lewis had won his first Formula 1 race in the United States Grand Prix which, however, at the time it was held in Indianapolis. Some curves of the Circuit of the Americas, designed by Hermann Tilke, are inspired by more well-known curves of other historic tracks. In fact, turns 3 to 6 are reminiscent of the Maggotts and Becketts at Silverstone, turns 12 to 15 are inspired by a section of the Hockenheimring and the stretch from 16 to 18 is inspired by the famous turn 8 of Istanbul Park. The F1 Academy will also be present in Austin, for the first time together with its big sister, on track for its last round of the season. The women’s series on Pirelli tires will contest three races on the Texan track and crown its first champion. At the moment, Marta García (Prema Racing) is leading the standings with 235 points, followed by Lena Buhler (ART Grand Prix) with 187 points and Hamda Al Qubaisi (MP Motorsport) with 179 points.

United States GP: Mario Isola’s comment

“A series of four races – the first three consecutive – in the Americas begins in Austin. The first stop is the United States Grand Prix, a country with an extraordinary tradition in motor racing but where Formula 1 has only become established in recent years , thanks to the initiatives that Liberty Media has implemented in many areas.”

“The Circuit of the Americas has hosted the Grand Prix since 2012, with the exception of 2020, when COVID-19 prevented the race from taking place. It is a complete track, with medium-high aerodynamic load. The first corner, on the left, is characteristic , which reaches the culmination of a steep climb of 22 meters covered in 200 linear metres, with the riders spreading out like a fan after the start in search of the best trajectory. This is then followed by a very streamlined first part characterized by a sequence of medium- fast which arrives at the hairpin of turn 11: from there a long straight starts which leads to the last part of the track, where instead slow and ninety degree bends abound”.

“From the point of view of the forces exerted on the tyres, it is the lateral forces that predominate on this track, moreover in a well-balanced manner between the two axles, front and rear, and without stresses concentrated on a specific corner of the single-seater. It is important to have good traction in slow corners. The asphalt, despite the renovations carried out last year in some sections, remains rather bumpy: this generates micro-slips of the tires which can lead to anomalous overheating. In fact, the type of degradation that usually occurs on this The track is thermal while graining is a rather rare phenomenon. In Texas, racing has always taken place in the autumn season, when the weather conditions are very variable, even over a short period of time. It is easy to have alternating days of hot sunshine or rain , as well as significant temperature variations”.

“This year the “Sprint” weekend format will debut in Austin: an extra entertainment opportunity for an audience that is becoming increasingly fond of contemporary Formula 1.”

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 23.0 psi

Rear: 20.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.00°

Rear: -1.75°