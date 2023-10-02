The Pirelli Cup is the single-tyre trophy included in the IMF Italian Cup calendar on the most beautiful tracks in Italy: Mugello, Misano Adriatico, Vallelunga. An edition that turned out to be a real success has just ended. Two classes at the start, 600 and 1000, for always exciting events and races full of twists and turns from the first to the last lap. A simple formula, clear and easy to interpret technical regulations, rich prizes, absolute and category rankings, maximum media visibility on the main social networks and a site full of content.

The Pirelli Cup saw highly experienced drivers at the start with great national and international sporting palmares who chose us as a severe test in view of important and prestigious events such as the Supersport World Championship and the CIV, the maximum expressions of speed on the track. The Pirelli Cup guarantees high performance standards and a large line-up of young promises well mixed with the gentleman drivers.

What is most striking is the great harmony and friendship that reigns in the paddock and deeply binds everyone. At the Ideal Gomme Village, the dedicated hospitality area that follows the championship in all its stages, it is now customary to meet up to exchange advice, discuss, help each other and to spend the moments not on the track happily.

Pirelli Cup Round 6 Misano Adriatico Circuit

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi

Class 600

The 600 class was a great showcase for young riders who gave life to epic battles on all the most beautiful circuits in Italy. The last weekend was dominated by excellent wild cards, such as Armando Pontone, victorious at the finish line, followed by Edoardo Sintoni and Pasquale Alfano. Among the participants in the trophy, however, Mattia Capogreco was awarded the victory of the race, followed by the now champion of the 600 class, Edoardo Aquilano, who therefore achieved victory in the championship but missed the plein of victories by a whisker . Congratulations indeed to these young promises of motorcycling. Applause also goes to the Frenchman Joey Lubrat who, with the third position among the participants in the championship, won one of the places of honor on the virtual podium of the championship.

Class 1000

The premier class was uncertain until the end, with the rider of the RR team, Doriano Vietti Ramus, followed by the young standard-bearer of the NTR team, Lorenzo Petrarca. The race saw Vietti Ramus come out on top and, despite finishing second behind an elusive Luca Vitali, he accumulated the points necessary to become champion of the Pirelli 1000 class. There was also a good fight for third position which saw the driver of the 322 team rewarded , Jarno Ioverno, an undisputed talent but who paid for some absences during the championship due to physical problems following a fall in the Italian Championship. However, the hugs between all the protagonists were beautiful, testifying to fair and sporting competition throughout the season, really good.

Pirelli Cup Round 6 Misano Adriatico Circuit

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi

We will reward and celebrate our 2023 champions with a special ceremony during Motor Bike Expo Verona. An event not to be missed to pay due honors to our champions! The occasion will be the moment to kick off the 2024 season which promises to be even more exciting with many new features that will make the Pirelli single-tyre championship even more interesting from a technical and visibility point of view.

Spotlight and word to Luca Raggi, owner of Ideal Gomme Racing and promoter of the Championship.

“Emotions are at home in the Pirelli Cup and in particular this season they have been truly many and intense. We are very satisfied with the work done and the results achieved. Many drivers, many very strong, many who wanted to be there and experience as protagonists a racing season. The greatest satisfaction is the thanks we receive from the drivers, the teams and the professionals, seeing the improvements race after race and that the young drivers, thanks also to the many champions we have on the grid at every event, grow and improve in turn. The performances achieved are of the highest level and once again set new benchmarks. Pirelli is the undisputed leader and has always represented the maximum technological expression in the world and it is no coincidence that it is used in the SBK and Supersport World Championships and from next season in Moto 2 and Moto 3. I must thank our partners who this year too have supported and accompanied us throughout the Championship and it is also thanks to them who believe in the sporting project of the Pirelli Cup that we continue with a renewed and even more great enthusiasm.”

Pirelli Cup Round 6 Misano Adriatico Circuit

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi

Thanks to the partners who were physically present for this season’s Grand Finale: Lorenzo Sassi of ZetaSassi, who fully experiences the event he supports being a 1000 class rider, Berardino Lanza, unmissable as usual during the race weekends, Antonio Cerra of the Opificio Delle Abilità, also a rider of the Motoclub Adriatica Racing, Simone Sitta of the company of the same name well known in the racing world who personally attended the final awards ceremony, Vincenzo Lagonigro who in addition to being involved in the race supported the Hospitality sector with the delicious Apulian calipers and pucce offered by Opsea, Galfer who set up a small technical area to support the Teams in the Pirelli Village by meeting riders and professionals, and finally Giorgio Giampiccolo of Unique Pels and Ninetytwo with whom we are already working for an explosive 2024. We also thank all the partners who were unable to physically be on the track but who nevertheless always supported us during the championship: we will not fail to pay homage to them and thank them in the next press releases.

And now, in view of an epochal change and reform of the Italian Speed ​​Cup, we are already working for the 2024 season, with great innovations that will make this fantastic Championship even more exciting, safe and suitable for all drivers, from professionals to amateurs. So let’s meet at MBE2024 to celebrate everyone and illustrate the great news of 2024!

Stay tuned to the social channels, Instagram and Facebook, on the Pirelli Cup website and on the YouTube channel.

Pirelli Cup Round 6 Misano Adriatico Circuit

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi