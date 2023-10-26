It seems like yesterday that the Pirelli Cup entered the national spotlight in the IMF Italian Cup. Since that first season it has continuously grown, arriving with great pride to be the most important and prestigious single-tire championship on the national scene, but above all with the highest technical coefficient, the best results and performances, stopwatch and data in hand.

Thanks to the teams and riders who have continuously chosen it, but also to Pirelli who strongly believes in the project and makes available to all participants the best, most performing tires and not by chance used in the SBK, SSP and World Championships. soon in Moto2 and Moto 3, the maximum expression of speed motorcycling on the track, thanks to an industry that has always proudly promoted Italian technology and passion for the sport.

Continuous and constant development work, tests, km and km on the track in any condition and on any type of track, the best drivers and technicians in the world have made Pirelli the undisputed leader and is Idealgomme Racing, promoters and organizers of the Pirelli Cup , a reason for great pride to be alongside the number one manufacturer in the world.

Idealgomme Racing likes to cultivate talents and enhance them, loves competition and competitive spirit, believes in sport and the healthy values ​​it represents. Pirelli Cup embodies its essence and in just a few years has become the reference. Pirelli Cup is truly suitable for everyone, this year too it saw the best national drivers and those with international honors line up at the start. Chosen as a springboard, to gain experience, as a test for world-class commitments or by those who simply want to improve alongside the strongest in the category, glean secrets, working methods and competition strategies that make them successful.

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi

Pirelli Cup 2023

For Pirelli Cup the supreme judge is always and only the stopwatch. The special merit rankings which give all members the opportunity to fight on equal terms with their opponents in terms of value and experience have had great success. We don’t like giving away trophies with abstruse calculations on paper and it’s not the spirit that describes the drivers who are all combative and love the real fight from the first to the last lap, giving it their all, but the desire is that each award ceremony is the right recognition for the merits achieved in track.

This aspect is particularly appreciated and we see it in the satisfaction of the riders at parc fermé or in the real emotion during the call to the podium. It’s pure joy, the adrenaline that leaves room for the awareness of having given everything and having each managed to accomplish their own great sporting feat. But even more beautiful is seeing the respect for the opponents or battle companions, when under the checkered flag among the never thanked enough legendary marshalls of the circuits, the drivers receive all the right applause and on the return lap it is a continuous battle hands in a sign of esteem with the heart still racing.

Lots of new features await us for 2024 as well, which we will reveal to you soon. There will be many and they will make it even more exciting to be protagonists in the Pirelli Cup, both in the SBK class and in the 600, which is slowly starting to excite the public again and which will also see the welcome for the BIG class next season. Surprises and a special attention also for the Master categories, the Gentlemen, and for the very young people starting their racing career or moving up from small displacements.

For Idealgomme Racing, the Pirelli Cup has always been indisputable first place, but it will be even more so in the future. Maximum attention to any aspect related to safety, from the paddock to the track, actively collaborating with the FMI to comply with technical and behavioral rules, activating a series of safety checks and protocols to protect the drivers and everyone.

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi

As usual for the Pirelli Cup there will be clear technical regulations, as well as the methods of registration and access to the different experience categories with unequivocal and transparent rankings. Low costs, customizable season tire kits suitable for all needs, formulas from easy to all inclusive without hidden obligations. Maximum visibility of the Trophy on social channels and on the web with special initiatives and exclusive events that will make participation in the Pirelli Cup even more exclusive and prestigious.

At EICMA Milan 2023, now upon us, the new calendars of the FMI Italian Cup, the circuits and all the useful information will be revealed. The Idealgomme staff will be at work in the partner pavilions to complete the final organizational details: you will be able to meet for a greeting, exchange opinions and considerations and for those who wish to book their space on the grid without obligation, but with a special shock price exclusive Eicma. We will update you in the next few days to give you the day and references for a meeting at the fair.

Keep the volume and engine rpm high. Pirelli Cup is ready to return to the track!

Photo by: Ideal Gomme Eventi

