After a long review that took several months, Formula 1 has finally announced the winner of the tire tender for the 2025 to 2027 seasons. After having been an exclusive official partner since 2011, the championship organizers confirmed that it will still be Pirelli was once the supplier for the next four years, thus beating the competition from its rivals.

The new contract also covers the supply of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories and extends until 2027, although it includes an option from the FIA ​​and F1 for a fourth season in 2028.

The tender began last March and participants provided the FIA ​​with detailed technical dossiers outlining their plans, including plans to improve the sustainability of their products. Both Pirelli and Bridgestone passed the first phase of approval by the Federation, then having to negotiate their offer directly with Formula 1. In the end, Liberty Media chose to focus on continuity, choosing the Milanese manufacturer also for the three-year period 2025-27.

This time the process was made more complicated not only by the fact that F2 and F3 were grouped into a single package, but also by the sustainability objectives included in the tender, which should support the target that F1 has set itself to achieve carbon neutral status by 2030. Consequently, starting from 2024 all Pirelli tires will be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

The Italian company underlined that FSC support “ensures full traceability of forestry materials along the supply chain and confirms that plantations of forestry tire components are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and brings benefits to the lives of local communities and workers, while promoting economic sustainability”.

If Pirelli is awarded the optional additional season in 2028, which will be decided later, by then the Milanese manufacturer will have completed a total of 18 championships as the sole and exclusive supplier in the top open-wheel category.

“Since returning to the sport in 2011, Pirelli has been a valuable partner, supporting Formula 1 through all the technological changes and different technical regulations introduced, providing tires that allow us to put on a fantastic show on the track for our fans” , explained Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1.

“The commitment that the company has towards quality and innovation, as well as its deep knowledge of our sport, will be fundamental for the coming years, with the arrival of the new regulations in 2026. Pirelli’s work regarding sustainability, proven by FSC certification, will also guarantee the continuation of joint work towards the shared goal Net Zero 2030”,

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also underlined the role of sustainability in the decision: “Pirelli has operated at the highest levels of motor sport for many years and I am confident that it will continue to ensure innovation and excellence on the world stage. Formula 1 represents a unique challenge for tire suppliers and Pirelli has shown great commitment to producing tires that meet the extreme demands of these incredible cars.”

“I would like to thank Pirelli for its continued support of motor sport not only in Formula 1, but also in many other championships and categories at every level. In the coming years we will continue to work to make further steps forward both in terms of performance and sustainability and Pirelli is strongly committed to pursuing both objectives”, added the FIA ​​President.

Pirelli’s executive vice president, Marco Tronchetti Provera, made it clear that the company continues to profit well from its continued involvement in the sport: “We are very pleased to be able to extend our presence in Formula 1 and other related championships. Pirelli was present when the top motor racing competition began in 1950 and, with this renewal, it will be a protagonist in almost two decades of the era of modern Formula 1, which is experiencing – thanks to the impetus of Liberty Media and the support of the FIA ​​- a period of extraordinary growth in terms of audience and expansion throughout the world, increasingly involving younger generations. Innovation and technology are in Pirelli’s DNA.”

“Formula 1 constitutes an extraordinary open-air laboratory for experimenting and testing new technical solutions and for improving research and development processes in tire production. I would also like to thank all the people at Pirelli for their passionate commitment and the quality of work done in recent years and how much more we will do together to continue this partnership for a long time to come. Our commitment is also maximum in terms of sustainability, as evidenced by the FSC certification introduced for our F1 tires starting next year. continuing to be present in this competition, at least until 2027, represents an important added value for Pirelli.”

