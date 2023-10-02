2023 represented a challenging season for Pirelli, which focused on two major areas over the course of the year. On the one hand, the extensive testing program to debut tires that do not require the use of tire warmers before taking to the track as early as 2024, while on the other the focus was on new compounds in view of the next championship .

But after the F1 Commission last month decided to postpone the introduction of tires that do not require the use of tyrewarmers by postponing it for another year, the Milanese company had to return to another type of prototype, more in line with those currently employed.

Among the objectives set was the repositioning of the C2 and C4 compounds and the modification of some of their characteristics. Alongside the private post-weekend tests, Pirelli also had two free practice sessions available during the race weekends, thus giving all the teams the opportunity to test them simultaneously. The first test took place in Japan and the tire dealer chose to try a slightly softer C2.

Pirelli tyres

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

This is because that compound proved to be quite close in terms of performance to C1, the new compound introduced in 2023, and a little too far from C3, so a slight shift would have helped to make the gap between the compounds more equal. However, initial feedback from using the modified C2 showed that it did not deliver the performance hoped for, meaning that Pirelli will most likely remain faithful to the current product, even if it has until December to modify the compounds again before ‘approval.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the conclusion of Friday’s test in Japan, Mario Isola said: “Looking at the data, and also considering the evolution of the track, I believe that the prototype does not have the grip we were looking for. So, we will probably stay on the current C2 for next year. Without a clear result, a clear step forward in grip, there is no reason to change and introduce a new compound when we have the current C2 that works well. It’s just a bit too much close to the C1 and a little too far from the C3, and that’s why we wanted to test the prototype.”

Pirelli said the testing of the revised C2 was a one-off, so further evaluation is not expected before making a decision.

Pirelli tyres

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

At this month’s Mexican Grand Prix, however, Pirelli will test a revised C4 prototype that it hopes will improve its characteristics. “We want to test the C4 in Mexico with the same system, so no dedicated FP2 for us, but only two sets of prototypes (for the drivers). The objective is not to move the C4 (compound), because the position is good. But the C4 showed a certain degree of graining during the season. We therefore want to improve the mechanical resistance and have a wider range of action.”

In addition to the C4 prototype test scheduled for Mexico, Pirelli has also announced that it will bring softer compounds to the Grand Prix than last year. The hard, medium and soft compounds will be C3, C4 and C5.

