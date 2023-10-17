After the success of the Scorpion Trail II tire, Pirelli announces its successor: è the new Scorpion Trail III is coming, the new road tire dedicated to maxi enduros. For this new product Pirelli has chosen to develop a tire with increasingly sporty road performance but with an off-road lookwith particular attention to ease of use in different road conditions.

According to the company, Scorpion Trail III in fact presents “an aggressive look of the tread behind which lies a strong technological innovation. In fact, it takes advantage of the most recent technologies, materials and processes, as well as the knowledge acquired by Pirelli in the big enduro segment, to respond to the most demanding market expectations by offering first-rate road qualities. Compared to its predecessor Scorpion Trail II, the new tire guarantees a significantly improved road handling and sportier behaviour thanks to excellent grip, as well as better wet performance. Furthermore, Scorpion Trail III ensures stability even when fully loaded and is able to better interact with the motorcycle’s electronic systems. Finally, as regards off-road driving, abrasion resistance has been significantly improved, an important parameter for those who love venturing on dirt roads.”

Scorpion Trail III’s target vehicles are those starting from medium displacement and above (above 400 cc) fitted with either 19″ or 21″ front tyres.

The new Scorpion Trail III is completing the latest outdoor tests and will be on sale to the public from January 2024. During 2024, 17-inch front and rear equipment dedicated to crossovers will also complete the range.