Pirelli and Brembo finally married? The stock markets are hoping but the road is narrow

It’s one of those stories that you hear often and it sounds like Annalisa’s song “I saw her kissing him etc etc”. They recur, Brembo e Pirelli, they study and like each other. But then it always seems like it’s not a good time to get married. Yesterday the voices of the two protagonists, Alberto Bombassei and Marco Tronchetti Provera, gave new life to financial gossip. “It would be nice – said the owner of the company that supplies brakes to Formula 1 cars – but at the moment there is nothing”. And the big boss of Pirelli echoed him. They are friends and we know it, but it’s hard to imagine a marriage from here. Of course, this time some more alignment of the planets ‘Yes, yes. First of all, Bicocca must be able to find a solution to the impasse with the Chinese.



Who, realizing that they could never really be in charge with the application of the Golden Power by the government, said goodbye to the gang, canceled the shareholders’ agreement which allowed Sinochem and Silk Road to have 42% of Pirelli’s shares. And now the hypotheses multiply. Some say that the Chinese, limited by the government measure, would have chosen to shop around. And Tronchetti will try, through Camfin and with the backing of the government, would have started looking for new partners to focus on.

Hence the idea of ​​looking at Brembo which already holds the 6% of the capital of Bicocca and which would allow the creation of a large hub of high-end automotive components. The values ​​in the field, as Il Messaggero recalls today, are approximately – in a hypothetical company with current stock market values ​​- of 54% for Pirelli and 46% for Brembo. There has been a lot of talk about the Bombassei company (which holds 56%) also for governance reasons. The Del Capitali law that was approved was also designed to prevent new escapes abroad such as that of Brembo which, in order to have multiple votes – in practice, long-term shareholders still command despite having a smaller share of capital – he preferred to move into When.

Even the stock market on which to place this new reality would be complicated to decide. Milan? Amsterdam? Another surprise? We will see. What is certain is that, to date, the discussions that have taken place – because, let’s reiterate, there have been – came to a standstill when it was necessary to decide how to structure the new company. In the meantime, Pirelli continues to race, it should be said, after signing the agreement with Formula 1 for the supply of tyres. The solution to the puzzle, therefore, does not yet exist. But the markets believe it. The story is beautiful. Will it be reality? Ah, to know…

