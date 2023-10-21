The Rossoneri coach in view of tomorrow’s match against the Bianconeri: “Lotftus-Cheek won’t be there, he’s recovered but he’s not 100%. Mirante is in goal, I have the utmost confidence.” Then on the betting case: “Sandro knows that at any moment I am always at his side and will try to help him”

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

21 October – Milanello (Varese)

Stefano Pioli celebrated his fourth birthday with Milan two days after the victory in Genoa. Well, there couldn’t have been a better match to accompany his birthday with the Devil: a team that takes things – even – with force, with hunger. A team capable of going beyond itself. On the other hand, this is how the scudetto was achieved, and this is how – not only, but certainly in large part – that Milan is racing to get the second star. Furthermore, speaking of birthdays, yesterday the coach blew out 58 candles: it is superfluous to say what the most welcome gift would be tomorrow.

performance

—

“The break put the great emotion of Genoa behind us, and for my birthday the boys gave me some nice surprises. I like it when we get excited about sharing something, these are things that make us even more united. In fact, it is how you experience and interpret the work that is important.” Expressly asking for the victory would probably have been excessively banal, so Pioli says it using other words to get to the same concept: “The victory wouldn’t be important because we would send Juve to -7, there are still many games left. It would be important for us, because if you win against Juve it means that the performance is also behind it and this would be important for our awareness. However, this remains a championship match, since both teams have that as their objective.”

affection

—

A smattering of Sunday evening’s big match which cannot, however, turn off the spotlight on the betting case which personally involved a much loved former Rossoneri player. Pioli reflects: “We are surprised and in shock about this situation. Our thoughts go to Tonali, I don’t want to judge him for what he may have done, I would like to judge him for how he will be able to overcome this moment, for the desire he will have in wanting to transform this negative situation into something positive for him. Something that maybe could become an example. If I loved Sandro ‘ten’, now I love him ‘one hundred’, he knows that at any moment I am always at his side and will try to help him”.

advantages

—

Having closed the parenthesis, we return to thinking about Juve. Pioli recovers Kalulu and Krunic, but not Loftus-Cheek, who “has recovered from the injury but is not yet 100%”. And he has words of great esteem for Mirante: “he has the utmost trust from everyone, he is an expert and reliable goalkeeper and is highly esteemed by his teammates for his technical and moral qualities. He is ready to make the most of his game. He knows how to read situations and spaces, from this point of view he is along the lines of Maignan and Sportiello. He is ready and prepared for the construction from the ground up. Do we have many injuries? We have had four muscle injuries since the start of the season: if we continued with this average – basically one a month, is what the coach intends – it would be exceptional.” Then, in the endless back and forth with Allegri, he returns once again to the advantages that those who don’t play in cups have (“It’s quite clear that for a coach preparing one match a week is an advantage, then obviously it’s not mathematical that it means winning ”) and when asked a question about Leao he replies more or less indirectly to Sacchi (“Leao wouldn’t play with me”), without ever naming him: “I have always thought that Leao is a player happy to have a coach like me, and now I think about it even more…”.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

caresses

—

The last words on a single are caresses for Adli: “I saw the fans singing it, I like it when the players identify with each other so much. He is an artist in life too, he plays and sings, he delighted us off the pitch and now he has to do it on the pitch too. He has great will and intelligence, but he must take fewer risks when he has the ball. But at the same time he gives us important verticalisations. He must understand that his position is important in both phases of the game. He wanted to remain with determination on our path, due to his qualities he deserves all this and he still has ample margins of space. He can have a great future”. Finally, on himself and his AC Milan adventure which has just turned four years old: “I’m feeling a lot of emotion, with the pride of working with guys like this, with a club that has always supported me in difficult moments and with an audience that doesn’t has equals.”

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 3:15 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED