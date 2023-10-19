The players involved in their selections are returning. The Frenchman has won the pass for the European Championship and will be there with the Bianconeri, as will the American. But there is the flaw of Chukwueze’s injury

The end of the break brings the national teams back to Milanello, with more than a few smiles for Stefano Pioli ahead of the big match against Juve. During the day, the Rossoneri will have their last training session without the big players, before welcoming back many starters. Between records, excellent performances and qualifications for the next European Championship in his pocket, the coach begins to think about the anti-bianconeri eleven.

Meanwhile, a budget. Maignan, Hernandez and Giroud have secured a pass for next summer’s German European Championship with France. Les Bleus won 2-1 against the Netherlands, then beat Scotland 4-1 in a friendly. The goalkeeper and the Rossoneri winger played both matches from start to finish, but against Juve they will not be present due to disqualification. In their place, there will be Mirante (after Sportiello’s knockout) and Florenzi. After the score-saving save against Genoa, Giroud was instead on the pitch for 64 minutes in Lille, earning a penalty which was then converted by Mbappé. He will be at the center of the attack against Juve, supported by the irreplaceable Leao and Pulisic. The Rossoneri number 10 has just started two matches and two victories (3-2 against Slovakia and 5-0 against Bosnia) with Portugal and he too has won the pass for Euro2024. With the United States, Pulisic shines again. After the masterpiece goal scored in the 3-1 friendly defeat against Germany, the captain of the States sealed the poker win over Ghana during the night with a goal from a penalty and an assist. At the moment he remains the first choice on the right, also because Chukwueze (on the pitch for 65′ with Nigeria, in the friendly against Mancini’s Saudi Arabia) got hurt yesterday and will have it for about a month, the only discordant note of a stop that had not yet brought any painful news to the Rossoneri environment.

Musah also stood out for the United States, playing for 75 minutes against the Africans. On Sunday evening, a run-off with Loftus-Cheek is likely (on the way to recovery). On the other side there will be Reijnders, always on the pitch in his Netherlands’ two outings. After the defeat against France, the Oranje overtook Greece and the midfielder was among the best. Pioli’s great doubt closes the midline, between Adli and Krunic. The Bosnian is also traveling towards recovery, but the next few days will be decisive for the choice. Also and above all by virtue of the important close commitments.

In defence, good news from Denmark and Kjaer, fresh from his record. The defender became the player with the most appearances in the history of his national team, reaching 130 against San Marino (match won 2-1 and was worth overtaking Schmeichel). However, the Tomori-Thiaw pair remains in pole position in the centre, with the Dane possibly ready to take over. The German watched Germany’s first friendly match against the USA from the bench, playing a good half hour as a substitute in his second match against Mexico (2-2). The Englishman, back in Southgate’s squad, started the 1-0 friendly win against Australia and instead ended up in the stands for the Wembley match against Italy. Final note on Pellegrino and Bartesaghi. The Argentine, called up for the first time by coach Scaloni, will have to postpone his debut with the Seleccion: for him, zero minutes between Paraguay and Peru. For the blue player, playing with the Under 19 team against his friend Simic’s Serbia, good playing time and an assist on the scoresheet. Against Juve, to complete the defensive quartet, there will still be Calabria and Florenzi on the outside.

