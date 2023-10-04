The manager after the draw in Dortmund: “We needed more technique and effectiveness, we need to improve up front and finalize the opportunities we create”

Milan did not go beyond a 0-0 draw at the Westfalenstadion against Edin Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund. In the other match of group F, the ironclad group of this Champions League, Newcastle United surprisingly overwhelms Paris Saint Germain 4-1. The Rossoneri therefore rise to 2 points in the standings, behind Newcastle (4) and PSG (3). At the end of the match in Germany, Pioli commented on his performance in the press conference.

Pioli’s words

—

“In the first half we lacked technique and effectiveness, then in the second half we had important opportunities but we weren’t able to finish them – says the coach – Not having scored in these first two Champions League matches is complicated and must make us reflect. We wanted to win “. The Rossoneri coach then added: “Milan carries forward its ideas with its characteristics in Italy and Europe. In this competition the pace increases and the intensity of the game also increases. Today we played with a very strong team. strong and tough, with great experience in the Champions League, but we did well in both the defensive and offensive phases. We recovered many balls but at times we were imprecise when setting up and managed possession badly. It’s a shame not to have finalized those opportunities that we had”. Pioli commented on the performance of Rafael Leao, from whom something more was expected: “Rafa played an excellent match. A lot is always expected from him, that he does exceptional things, but he can also be allowed some mistakes or wrong choice. It was continuous and penetrating.”