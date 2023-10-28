The coach talks about the Rossoneri’s moment: “With Napoli we will have to be a continuous team. In the last few games too many errors. In attack we are missing the last step”

by our correspondent Francesco Pietrella

October 28th – Milanello

Stefano Pioli hopes that the autumn wind will also bring with it change, the unexpected turning point. “See Naples and rise again”, supports the AC Milan path of recent seasons. At Milanello they hope it will be the same this time too. “We want to change gear. We have to stay on track to get what we want.” Ergo, celebrate in May. Furlani made this clear yesterday afternoon, after giving Pioli a medal for the 200 benches in red and black. And Stefano underlined it in the press room on the eve of Napoli-Milan: “Our goal is to win the championship, but it’s not just us.”

Naples

—

Turning chapter. Pioli claims that “every match is the decisive one”, but at the same time “you can’t think about what you did yesterday”. This is why he avoids the controversies he had with Garcia during his time at Lazio, after a Roman derby which ended in a draw: “Let’s live in the present”, he says with a smile. And he promises concentration ahead of tomorrow: “In the last few games we have made too many mistakes. After the defeat against PSG we talked, we discussed things and we tried to raise the level. There was talk of tense nerves, but that’s right. Right nerves, that’s it. And with Calabria everything is solved.” In the last matches against Juventus and PSG, Milan struggled to score: “We are missing the last step, the decisive conclusion. We hope to do better against Napoli.” Where Kvara returned to leapfrog the man with ease. Last year the Rossoneri limited the Georgian on three out of four occasions: “In one against one he can really hurt you. We will try to stem it in this situation. Garcia is an excellent coach, Napoli creates chances and finishes often. We must be careful”.

occasions

—

The imperative is to occupy the area. Hence some advice to Reijnders, said out loud, pronouncing the words: “He has the quality to do better in the last pass. So far he has only provided two assists, he can still improve. I believe it. Against PSG, at least in the first half, we recovered several balls in midfield, but we lacked the decisive spark. If I think about the match against Chelsea last year, I say that at the time there were at least two categories of difference. This time it’s no longer like that, so we have to grow further.” Translated: attention, concreteness and a different attitude are needed.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

raise the level

—

Infirmary chapter: “Okafor and Jovic will be available – reveals Pioli -, Loftus-Cheek is not yet. He has recovered, but suffers from a small abdominal inflammation. Every day he seems to get better. I hope to get it back for the next one. He needs to be supported from a psychological point of view because he has a history of injuries. He must not change his attitude”. A few words also about Theo, slightly down on last year: “On the left we are developing a different offensive phase, so sometimes he may be a little less exuberant. He is strong, he knows it. Theo is one of those who can help us raise the level.” As well as the reserves. The vote between Krunic and Adli will hold sway at least until Bennacer’s return: “They can’t play together, but I’m happy with both of them and how they’re interpreting the role.” The last chapter is on the path: “I study, I read, I learn. I’m not presumptuous, but I try to pass on what I know to my players. If I convey credibility, then they will too. This is why we will not lose our nature tomorrow.”

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 3:25 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED