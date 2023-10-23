The Rossoneri coach commented on the defeat against Juve: “We played well with both 10 and 11 men, it’s a shame. I replaced Pulisic to maintain the same structure”.

Disappointment. This is the key word that opens Stefano Pioli’s world after the defeat against Juve: “I usually don’t talk after the matches, there is too much tension, but I can say that we played well both with ten men and with 11. We could have done something more, there was a lack of attention, yes.”

expulsion

—

This is the comment of the Rossoneri coach after the defeat against Juve. Locatelli took the lead from Milan, now second -1 behind Inter. In between, Thiaw’s dismissal in the first half. “I chose to replace Pulisic to maintain the same defensive structure. We lacked a bit of intensity in our midfield. We didn’t allow any great opportunities. I repeat, with a little attention we could have done something more.”

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

gatti

—

“We expected more Weah on Leao and less Gatti – continued Pioli – who among other things made many fouls. Leao put him in difficulty. There is a regulation: if you make too many interventions, you get a yellow card. In the end the yellow arrived, but only in the second half.” Pioli analyzed the red card received by Thiaw for a foul on Kean: “It was an individual mistake, but we had to be tighter in defence. And Thiaw could have defended better due to the qualities he possesses.” Reserves chapter. Whoever came in, according to Pioli, played well: “I liked Jovic. He has different qualities than Okafor, a depth player.” Now our minds turn to the next challenges, PSG and Napoli: “We have to do better. The team is aware of its qualities, then each match tells us where to improve. Becoming more concrete is an objective”

October 22 – 11.27pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED