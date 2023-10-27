In February the Rossoneri coach will also surpass Arrigo Sacchi, at 220: “I would never have been able to achieve this recognition without the support of the club”

An award for Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri coach reached 200 benches with Milan in the Champions League match against PSG. Even though it didn’t end well – a 3-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes – the club showed him their closeness and respect. The CEO Giorgio Furlani presented him with the 200 benches medal, who, with a speech in front of the whole team, showed the company’s trust in Pioli: “The 200 appearances are just a small victory, the the next mini milestone will come when he surpasses Sacchi’s 220 benches. But above all the big milestone will be in May, when we all hope to celebrate.”

medal

—

Pioli, returning from a negative moment with two defeats in a row between the championship and the Champions League, thanked the club for the support: “I would never have been able to reach this goal without the support of the club and without your moral, professional and technical qualities”. On Sunday they will face Napoli, then there will be PSG again. This time at home. It is not possible to make a mistake.