The former Rossoneri coach: “When they don’t play as a team, the Rossoneri lose. They must be a single block. Patience is needed, but also clear rules”

AC Milan’s crisis (two consecutive defeats, against Juve in the league and against PSG in the Champions League) sparks the debate. It is inevitable that the culprits will be sought and, consequently, that tensions will increase. Arrigo Sacchi, an attentive observer of what happens in the Rossoneri world, analyzes the situation starting from a certainty: “When they don’t play collectively, that is, when they aren’t a team, Milan loses. Lately, every now and then, this has happened. I think to the defeats against Juve and against PSG, but also to the previous one against Inter. Something needs to be corrected.”