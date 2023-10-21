Col Diavolo the coach has not lost in five consecutive league games against the Bianconeri (the last was Capello in ’93): on Sunday he aims to become the first coach in Rossoneri history to score six in a row

Marco Pasotto

20 October – MILAN

When Stefano Pioli reaches some round, nice, substantial figures at the helm of Milan, he usually behaves in two ways. Which obviously both belong to him. Statistically it is more likely that the Rossoneri coach will immediately shift attention to the team and the collective (“I’m not interested in personal goals, I prefer to think in team terms”), but it is also possible that he will take the opportunity to reiterate his pleasure in being where he has set up home for the last four years: “I’ve been coaching for a long time, look at those wrinkles. I hope to carry on the work I’m doing here for as long as possible.” Words arrived after the success in Cagliari at the end of September, which for the Parma coach was equivalent to victory number 200 in Serie A.

collection

—

Yes, because the clock is ticking – or running, depending on your point of view – and undoubtedly the arrival at Milan has considerably increased all his averages for him. Average points, average victories, average votes… And if the number 200 arrived in Cagliari – attention, a figure that will also be repeated next Wednesday in Paris in the Champions League: but here we are talking about Rossoneri benches -, a few hours after the big match against Juve the number drops significantly but still retains an indisputable nobility. In fact, the data shows that, thanks to a five-game unbeaten streak that has lasted since May 2021 (3 wins, 2 draws, only one goal conceded), if Milan emerged unscathed from Sunday’s match Pioli would become the first manager in Rossoneri history to collect six championship games in a row without losing against the Bianconeri.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

cycle

—

Statistics as an end in themselves, every match and every championship are different from previous matches, Pioli would say – and perhaps will say -, but it is a fact that helps to focus on the various good things about this coach on the Devil’s bench. Also because, to understand the scope of the possible record, it is useful to remember that a similar streak has not happened since 1993 with Capello’s Invincibles, and in the era of three points for a victory it has never happened. A four-year cycle, and in any case destined to extend further over time, is not so common in football, but Pioli in the eyes of the club – first with Elliott and now with RedBird, who thinks the same way – remains the cornerstone of the sporting project to be carry forward to remain a fixed candidate among the contenders for the Scudetto and in the Champions League. Better if in the knockout club.

October 20 – 10.22am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED